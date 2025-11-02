Bihar polls: Cong poses questions to PM, CM on 'paper leaks, crime, displacement for employment'

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Countering the NDA's 'jungle raj' charge, the Congress on Sunday sought to corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on paper leaks, "displacement" of families in search of employment and alleged rise in heinous crimes in Bihar.

Attacking the ruling alliance, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, cited criminal incidents and asked the prime minister whether this is the "so-called Mangal Raj" of his "trouble engine government".

The NDA has been warning voters in Bihar that a return of Magathbandhan to power in Bihar will bring back the era of "jungle raj" under the RJD rule, where, it alleged, criminals "acted with impunity".

In a post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said that on the same streets of Patna where young people were lathi-charged almost every month for demanding jobs and fair recruitment exams, the prime minister and chief minister are holding roadshows for votes.

"That's why today we want to ask them three direct questions. Under your patronage, dozens of paper leaks and recruitment-entrance exam scams occurred in Bihar, ruining the futures of millions of youth," Ramesh said.

And when that wasn't enough, a business of selling fake degrees also flourished, he alleged.

"Why was the hard work and future of millions of Bihar's youth compromised?" the Congress leader asked.

"According to a caste-based survey conducted in Bihar, 64% of the population, or approximately 90 million people, still survive on just 67 rupees a day. Why is Bihar in such a dire state after 20 years of your government?" Ramesh said.

The Congress leader took a swipe at the "double-engine government" pitch of the BJP-led NDA, which suggests that having its government in both the Centre and the state ensures rapid development.

Due to the policies of the "Trouble Engine" government, 3.18 crore people were "forced to leave" the state in search of employment, Ramesh said and asked the prime minister and the chief minister whether they would take responsibility for the displacement of these families.

"The CAG has uncovered a scam worth Rs 70,000 crore in 10 departments in Bihar, he alleged, adding, "Will these scams, like in Maharashtra, now be considered a sign of 'achche din'? Please comment on this." "When you look at the headlines of your roadshow in Bihar, please also pay attention to the headlines of heinous crimes that have occurred in Bihar over the past week," Ramesh said.

Eight major murders and shootings took place in just seven days, he said.

"Mokama: Dularchand Yadav murdered; Bhojpur: Father-son, supporters of Upendra Kushwaha, murdered; Siwan: ASI Anirudh Kumar murdered by slitting his throat; Bhagalpur: BJP leader Vivekananda Prasad shot at in his home; "Rohtas: Hotel employee Nitish Kumar shot for asking for the bill; Lakhisarai: Youth named Shailendra stabbed to death; Samastipur: Mantun Sahni murdered while returning from Chhath festival; Patna: Vikas Kumar shot in broad daylight," Ramesh said, listing the recent incidents of crime.

These are just a few of the major criminal incidents in just one week, he said.

Citing NCRB data, Ramesh said an average of eight murders, 33 kidnappings and 133 heinous crimes occur every day in Bihar.

"So, Prime Minister, is this the so-called Mangal Raj of your Trouble Engine government?" the Congress leader said.

The Bihar polls will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and results will be announced on November 14.

The opposition INDIA bloc, which has the RJD, Congress and the Left parties as the main constituents, has declared RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav its chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar polls. PTI ASK RT