Patna: In a setback for the Congress, its Bihar unit president Rajesh Kumar and CLP leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan were trailing in Kutumba and Kadwa assembly seats, respectively, according to the Election Commission's website.

Kumar was behind HAM (Secular) nominee Lalan Ram by 7,288 votes in Kutumba, while Khan, the Congress legislative party (CLP) leader, was trailing JD(U) candidate Dulal Chandra Goswami by 23,785 votes in Kadwa.

The party was leading only in six seats out of 61 it contested in the Bihar polls.

Congress nominee Surendra Prasad was leading from Valmiki Nagar, Mohd. Qamrul Hoda from Kishanganj, Manohar Prasad Singh from Manihari, Amita Bushan from Begusarai, Anil Kumar from Bikram, and Mangal Ram from Chenari.