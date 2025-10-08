Bihar polls: Cong top brass holds meeting on party candidates

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Amid seat-sharing talks with allies of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, the Congress top leadership on Wednesday discussed party candidates for the upcoming assembly elections and is learnt to have finalised 25 of its candidates.
Sources said top leaders including Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi joined the deliberations virtually to select the party candidates at a meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) held at Indira Bhawan here.
AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal, party treasurer Ajay Maken and other leaders also attended the meeting.
CEC member and Congress' Kishanganj MP Mohammed Jawaid later said senior leaders including party chief Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi joined the discussions virtually.
"The party has cleared the names of 25 candidates for the upcoming Bihar polls," he told reporters after the meeting.
The deliberations came even as seat sharing talks with its allies RJD and Left parties are currently on.
The much awaited assembly polls in Bihar, where the opposition bloc led by the RJD will strive to unseat the ruling NDA, will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The votes will be counted on November 14. PTI SKC SKC KVK KVK