Bihar polls: Delhi HC directs ECI to allot election symbol to political party

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India to allot a common symbol to Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh to enable it to contest in upcoming Bihar election.

Justice Mini Pushkarna directed the political party to move before the ECI for the symbol.

"It is directed that a common symbol shall be allotted forthwith to the petitioner to contest the state assembly election of Bihar," the judge said.

The petitioner said the party was established in 1951 and renamed in 1979. It has been contesting elections throughout its existence besides applying from time to time for the election symbol from the EC in line with the relevant laws, the plea said.

The petitioner said it participated in the 2024 assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh for which the common election symbol "sitar" was allotted to it.

The plea stated that the petitioner has a constitutional guarantee and a statutory right to contest elections, subject to statutory safeguards, and the non-allotment of an election symbol will take away the opportunity to contest elections.