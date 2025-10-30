Bihar polls: EC reviews measure to check entry of anti-social elements into state

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Election Commission on Thursday reviewed measures taken to check the entry of anti-social elements, drugs and freebies in poll-bound Bihar from neighbouring states and Nepal.

The coordination meeting was attended by top officials of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Officials from the Union Home Ministry, enforcement agencies and Railways were also part of the deliberations.

Polling in Bihar will be held on November 6 and 11, while votes will be counted on November 14.

An official statement said the EC top brass reviewed law-and-order arrangements in Bihar and its neighbouring states. They monitored the movement of money, arms, anti-social elements, liquor, narcotics and freebies across states and the international border with Nepal.

Special focus was given on bordering districts and sealing of borders to maintain peace and order.

The Commission also reviewed compliance with voter-facilitation directions to ensure a pleasant and smooth experience for voters on polling days.

The chief secretaries and DGPs, along with heads of central agencies, were directed to ensure a peaceful and inducement-free election.

The chief secretaries and directors general of police of Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, and the DG of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), were instructed to ensure heightened vigilance in areas bordering Bihar, with enhanced checks at interstate posts.

Central agencies, including the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Income Tax Department, Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), were directed to intensify efforts in the run-up to the polls and maximise seizures acting upon actionable intelligence.