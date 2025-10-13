Bihar polls: EC starts random distribution of EVMs in presence of representatives of parties

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) In a bid to enhance confidence of candidates in the efficacy of electronic voting machines, the Election Commission has started random distribution of EVMs and paper trail units ahead of the first phase of the Bihar assembly polls on November 6.

An EC statement said here on Monday that the first Randomisation was done through EVM Management System (EMS) by the district election officers in the presence of the representatives of national and state recognised political parties.

Officials said the second randomisation will take place by Tuesday.

The poll authority said, after the first randomisation, a total of 54,311 Ballot Units (BUs), 54,311 Control Units (CUs) and 58,123 VVPATs ( Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) units. were randomly allotted to the 121 assembly constituencies having 45, 336 polling stations.

Constituency-wise lists of randomised EVMs and VVPATs were shared with the representatives of all national and state recognised political parties at their respective district headquarters.

These EVMs and VVPATs will be stored in the respective assembly strong room in the presence of the representatives of recognised political parties.

After finalisation of list of contesting candidates, the list of first randomised machines will be shared with parties.

While the second phase of elections is on November 11, the counting is on November 14.