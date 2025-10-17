New Delhi: The Election Commission has convened a meeting of the Committee of Heads of Enforcement Agencies and Heads of Forces on Friday to give a final shape to its strategy to prevent inducement of voters in the Bihar Assembly polls.

The chief secretary and DGP of Bihar will also join the meeting online along with state chief electoral officer.

Aimed at ensuring pro-active and preventive action by each law enforcement agency during the upcoming Bihar elections, the Committee will discuss the strategy to curb covert expenditure by candidatures and political parties.

It will also fine tune cooperation and sharing of intelligence of economic offences amongst law enforcement agencies for effective action, officials said.

Measures to check transportation of smuggled goods, drugs, liquor and cash, including fake currency, through inter-state borders and international borders will also be taken up during the deliberations.

Bihar shares its international border with Nepal.

The Committee includes 17 departments - CBDT, CBIC, ED, DRI, CEIB, FIU-IND, RBI, IBA, NCB, RPF, CISF, BSF, CRPF, SSB, BCAS, AAI and Department of Posts.

The key state goes to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11 while votes will be conducted on November 14.