Bihar polls: EC trains representatives of 10 parties on role of booth-level agents

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Ahead of the Bihar assembly polls, the Election Commission on Wednesday organised a training programme for representatives of political parties deployed as booth-level agents.

Around 280 booth-level agents (BLAs) from Bihar associated with 10 recognised political parties are taking part in the two-day training programme.

Opposition parties, including the TMC, have flagged presence of voter identity cards given to different electors across states with identical numbers.

The poll authority has started talks with UIDAI and birth and death registration authorities to ensure healthier voters' lists. Seeding of Aadhaar with voter list is authorised under law on a voluntary basis.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi addressed the BLAs in a first of its kind training programme for political workers.

BLAs work with booth-level officers of EC in preparing and updating electoral rolls and take active part on polling day.

The Commission underscored the importance of BLAs in the election processes and asserted that the training programme would help them fulfil their responsibilities as delineated in the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and 1951 and related rules.

The BLAs were given an overview of their appointment, roles, and responsibilities as per the legal framework, EC said.

The training programme familiarised them with various aspects of the election processes, including the preparation, updation and revision of electoral rolls and the associated forms and formats.

BLAs are appointed by recognised political parties and play an important role in ensuring error-free electoral rolls.

The BLAs were also trained in the use of the provision of first and second appeals in case they are aggrieved of the final electoral rolls as published.