Bihar polls: Lalan Singh faces FIR for controversial remarks against oppn

Patna: An FIR was registered against Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' on Tuesday for making a controversial statement against opposition leaders during campaigning for arrested JD(U) candidate Anant Singh in Bihar's Mokama, the Patna district administration said.

The minister landed in a fresh controversy with the surfacing of a video in which he purportedly asked NDA supporters to intimidate the opponents on polling day.

"The video footage was examined by the District Administration, Patna. Following the investigation, an FIR has been registered against Lalan Singh alias Rajiv Ranjan Singh under the sections of the BNSS and the Representation of the People Act," the Patna district administration said in a post on X.

The video is of Mokama, which falls under Lalan's Munger Lok Sabha seat, where the former JD(U) president's defence of party candidate Anant Singh, arrested in a murder case last week, has already drawn flak from the opposition.

In the footage, Lalan could be heard saying, in Magahi, that "There are some people out here whom you must not allow to venture out on the polling day. Lock them up inside their homes. If they cajole you, accompany them to polling booths and ensure that they go home after casting their votes." Lalan's video, the authenticity of which could not be independently verified by PTI, went viral on social media.

Anant Singh, who seeks to reclaim Mokama seat, along with his two other associates -- Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram -- were arrested in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dular Chand Yadav.

Yadav died while he was campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party's candidate Piyush Priyadarshi in Mokama area last week.

Lalan, while campaigning for Singh in Mokama on Monday, alleged that the incident, in which Yadav was killed, was a "conspiracy" and asserted that Anant Singh cooperated with the police and followed the rule of law.

Lalan Singh, along with Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, on Monday visited Mokama and campaigned for Anant Singh.

The police on Tuesday registered another FIR against Anant Singh and his supporters for the violation of the model code of conduct and seized two vehicles which were part of the latter's election campaign.

The opposition parties -- RJD and Congress -- on Tuesday reacted sharply to Lalan's latest video.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in a post on X said, "Union Minister Lalan Singh is openly saying that the poor, Dalits, and Extremely Backward Classes should not be allowed to step out of their homes to vote." By threatening voters, the Union minister is flouting the rules of the Election Commission and the code of conduct, he claimed.

"With the administration's support, a deep conspiracy is underway to deprive Dalits and Extremely Backward Classes of their voting rights. These people want to end democracy and the Constitution.

"Will the Election Commission take action against Lalan Singh after checking an auspicious time, or will it wait for Amit Shah's instructions? Two outsiders, with the support of three and a half people from JD(U), are ready to go to any extent to capture Bihar," the RJD leader said.

Commenting on Lalan Singh's video, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, claimed this is the new example of 'gundagardi' (hooliganism) and 'jungle raj' in Bihar.

"With defeat in sight, JD(U)-BJP leaders are now openly saying they won't let people step out of their homes on voting day, will lock them inside, and if they resist too much, will drag them along to cast their votes," he said in a post on X.