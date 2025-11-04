Bihar polls: FIR filed against JD(U)'s Lalan for making controversial statement against oppn leaders

Patna, Nov 4 (PTI) An FIR was registered against Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' on Tuesday for making a controversial statement against opposition leaders during campaigning for arrested JD(U) candidate Anant Singh in Bihar's Mokama, the Patna district administration said.

The minister landed in a fresh controversy with the surfacing of a purported video in which he can be heard asking NDA supporters to intimidate the opponents on polling day.

“The video footage was examined by the District Administration, Patna. Following the investigation, an FIR has been registered against Lalan Singh alias Rajiv Ranjan Singh under the relevant sections of the Indian Citizen Security Code and the Representation of the People Act”, said a post on X by the Patna district administration.

The video is said to be of Mokama, which falls under Lalan's Munger Lok Sabha seat, where the former JD(U) president's defence of party candidate Anant Singh in a murder case has already drawn flak from the Opposition.

In the latest video, Lalan could be heard saying, in Magahi, that "There are some people out here whom you must not allow to venture out on polling day. Lock them up inside their homes." Lalan's latest video, the authenticity of which could not be independently verified by PTI, went viral on social media. PTI PKD BDC