Bihar polls: Gadkari blames global economy for agri distress, voices regret over farmers' suicides

Supaul (Bihar), Nov 6 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday blamed the “global economy run on the principle of demand and supply”, for agrarian distress prevailing in the country, where thousands of farmers have been “driven to suicide”.

The observations came at a rally in poll-bound Bihar’s Supaul district where Gadkari, a former BJP president, had flown down to canvas in favour of Bijendra Yadav, one of the most senior ministers in the Nitish Kumar government and a veteran JD(U) leader.

“We are faced with a situation where cotton is cheap but clothes are costly. Fruits like oranges and apples are sold at a low price, but juices are available at a premium...we are in a global economy...all things are decided by demand and supply”, said the Nagpur MP.

The minister for road transport and highways, who insisted “my heart lies in agriculture”, noted “the economic condition of our farmers is not as good as it should have been. In my area alone, 10,000 farmers have committed suicide. But technology offers a way out. This is what we have been trying to achieve through the Agro Vision initiative”.

He added, “Please do not take my words as empty boasts. I am one of those who mean what they say. When I speak on agriculture, you should take into consideration that I have received 14 D.Litts, of which seven have been conferred on me for agriculture. Almost every agriculture university in Maharashtra has awarded me a D.Litt”.

Sharing his vision for technological innovations that would transform farmers “from just annadata (food provider) to urjadata (power provider) and indhan-data (fuel provider)”, Gadkari spoke at length about ethanol production, which had enabled utilisation of “surplus foodgrains at our disposal”.

“Corn used to have a market value of Rs 1,200 per quintal, and we provided cultivators with Rs 1,800 MSP. Now, with ethanol the prices have risen to Rs 2,800 per quintal. Earlier, the prices of corn were stagnating. We have such an economy in which the prices of corn are dictated by the US, Argentina dictates the prices of soya bean while Brazil and Malaysia call the shots, respectively, when it comes to sugar and palm oil”.

“Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri had given the slogan Jai Jawan Jai Kisan. Narendra Modi has added Jai Anusandhan (hail innovation) to that”, said Gadkari.

The country now has cars and two-wheelers running on ethanol, made from waste products of the sugar cane industry, he said, adding that this is a cost-effective alternative to conventional fuel, which is also environmentally friendly.

"I foresee a future in which we will do away with petrol, diesel and fossil fuel”, said Gadkari.

The Union minister, who is often lauded for his achievements in the road and highways sector, recalled with pride that he had headed a committee, set up by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which laid the foundation of the now immensely popular village road scheme Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

He added, "Had the people not voted for us, Narendra Modi would have never become the prime minister, nor would I have got my cabinet berth".