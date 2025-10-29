Bihar polls: HAM candidate, supporters attacked with stones 'by opponents' in Gayaji

Gayaji (Bihar), Oct 29 (PTI) Hindustani Awam Morcha leader Anil Kumr, who is seeking re-election from the Tekari assembly constituency, and his supporters were attacked allegedly by his opponents in Bihar's Gayaji district on Wednesday.
According to police, Sahni and his followers are out of danger.
The sitting MLA told reporters that the incident took place when he along with his supporters had gone for electioneering in Dighaura village.
"Suddenly, a large number of supporters of opposition parties came and started throwing stones on us and also damaged our vehicles. I along with my supporters sustained injuries. We were taken to the nearest government hospital by our supporters," he said.
Gayaji SSP Anand Kumar said that the police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused. PTI COR PKD NN