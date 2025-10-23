INDIA bloc names Tejashwi as Bihar CM face; Mukesh Sahni as deputy CM

Patna: The opposition INDIA bloc on Thursday declared RJD leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar assembly elections.

Making the announcement at a press conference, which was attended by all coalition partners, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot asserted that the decision was backed by his party's de facto leader Rahul Gandhi and national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Gehlot also said Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni and leaders from other sections of society will be deputy CMs if the INDIA bloc comes to power.