Bihar polls: Kharge hopeful of 'solving' seat sharing issue with alliance partners

Bengaluru, Oct 8 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday expressed confidence over "solving" the seat sharing issue with the alliance partners for the Bihar Assembly polls.

He said a meeting of party leaders will be held later in the day, which he will be attending virtually.

The much awaited Bihar Assembly polls, where the opposition bloc led by the RJD and the Congress will strive to unseat the ruling NDA, will be held over two phases on November 6 and 11. The votes will be counted on November 14.

"We are going to solve this. Today there is a meeting at 2.30 pm. I'm also attending the meeting virtually. We are sorting out...," Kharge told reporters here in response to a question on deadlock over seat sharing for Bihar polls.

Asked as to how many seats the Congress will contest, he said, "We are not going to reveal how many seats we have decided now itself. In today's meeting we will discuss those where we have to compromise and on which there are no differences. After 2.30 pm it will be known how many will be decided today, how many tomorrow." This was Kharge's first interaction with the media after being discharged from the hospital here, where he underwent a procedure to have a pacemaker implanted last week. PTI KSU KH