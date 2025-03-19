Bihar polls months away, Cong calls for implementation of women's reservation law

Ahmedabad, Mar 19 (PTI) Struggling to regain its composure after suffering stinging debacles in Maharashtra and Delhi elections, Congress seems to be falling back on women voters again for the upcoming Bihar challenge, planning protests for the implementation of the 33% reservation law.

All India Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba on Wednesday demanded that the BJP government at the Centre begin to roll out the law from Bihar.

The failure to implement the law will bring out women workers on streets in Bihar and other states, she said.

Suggesting political motives behind bringing the law for women's reservation, Lamba said the delay in its implementation was akin to betraying the women of India.

"The BJP government has been in full majority since 2014, but the women reservation law was passed just ahead of the 2024 elections. Why is it not being implemented? This is our next question to Modiji.

"Why women, who form half of India's population, are deprived of their rights to participate in the assembly and Lok Sabha?" she asked while addressing the media after Geeta Patel formally took over the reins of Gujarat Pradesh Mahila Congress.

Lamba claimed the Mahila Congress gheraoed Parliament on March 10 demanding a discussion on women's reservation law in the ongoing session and its implementation.

"If the law is not enforced, women Congress workers will come out on the streets in every district to fight for their rights. The first state will be Bihar where assembly polls are due in 2025.

"If the BJP government at the Centre has the right intention then it should implement the women reservation law, and implement it from Bihar," she said.

Alleging that the Centre didn't intend to implement the reservation law, Lamba said Mahila Congress has decided to take up the fight for women's rights in every district of the country.

The women’s reservation bill, which seeks to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, is officially known as the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent in September 2023.

Congress drew a blank in the Delhi assembly polls conducted in February. In Maharashtra polls held in November 2024, Congress, which contested in alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), could bag only 16 seats.

Lamba said the women's wing of Gujarat Congress would soon formulate a roadmap under Geeta Patel to corner the BJP government in the state.

She alleged that the BJP government in Gujarat had failed on all counts including ensuring safety and financial support to women.

"The BJP's double engine government has become a trouble engine government. This engine will stop anytime, and the people of Gujarat will stop it," Lamba said, claiming that law and order are on the decline in the state.

She accused the BJP government of protecting MLA Gajendrasinh Parmar who is facing a rape charge.

"It is a matter of sadness and misfortune that the BJP government is proving to be a complete failure in providing security to the daughters of Gujarat," the Congress leader said.

Lamba alleged that PM Modi is silent in Parliament on burning issues like inflation, unemployment, women's safety, and proper crop prices for farmers.

"He didn't visit restive Manipur but went on a tour of Mauritius in the middle of the Parliament session," she alleged.

Lamba accused the Gujarat government of not offering financial assistance to weaker sections of women as it promised in neighbouring Rajasthan.

On the contrary, the Congress governments in Telangana and Karnataka have fulfilled their electoral promises and provided financial support to women.

"India is reeling under inflation and unemployment. They (BJP) had promised to give a gas cylinder for Rs 450 in Rajasthan. Why is Modi's guarantee not working in Gujarat?" she asked.