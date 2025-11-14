Patna: The ruling NDA was ahead in 111 assembly seats, as compared to 33 of the opposition INDIA bloc, according to trends available on the Election Commission's website.

The BJP was leading in 48 seats, the JD(U) in 44, LJP (Ram Vilas) in 13 and HAM in three.

The RJD was leading in 23 seats, the Congress in seven and the Vikassheel Insaan Party in one.

The Plurals Party and an independent were leading in one seat each.

The counting of votes was underway for 243 constituencies on Friday.

BJP's Shreyasi Singh was leading in Jamui by 2,539 votes, over her nearest rival RJD candidate Mohammad Shamsad Alam.

JJD founder Tej Pratap Yadav was in third spot in Mahua after the first round of counting, while LJP (RV)'s Sanjay Kumar Singh was leading over RJD's Mukesh Kumar.

Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha was trailing in Lakhisarai while Congress candidate Amaresh Kumar was leading by just 79 votes.

JD(U)'s Anant Kumar Singh was leading in Mokama by 2,716 votes over his nearest rival, Veena Devi of the RJD, after the first round of counting.

RJD's Rit Lal Roy, who fought the polls from jail, was leading in Danapur by 7,936, while BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav was trailing.

BJP's Nitin Nabin was leading by 2,043 votes in Bankipur, while RJD candidate Rekha Kumari was trailing. CPIM(L) Liberation's Sandeep Saurav was ahead in Paliganj by 241 votes, while LJP (RV)'s Sunil Kumar was trailing.