Patna: The ruling NDA was ahead in 47 assembly seats, while the opposition INDIA bloc was leading in 14 constituencies, according to trends available on the Election Commission's website.

The BJP was leading in 25 seats, the JD(U) in 16, and LJP (Ram Vilas) in five. The RJD was leading in 10 seats and the Congress in three.

The Plurals Party and Hindustani Awam Morcha (S) were leading in one seat each.

The counting of votes was underway for 243 constituencies on Friday.

JD(U)'s Anant Kumar Singh was leading in Mokama by 2,716 votes over his nearest rival, Veena Devi of the RJD, after the first round of counting.

RJD's Rit Lal Roy, who fought the polls from jail, was leading in Danapur by 7,936, while BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav was trailing.

BJP's Nitin Nabin was leading by 2,043 votes in Bankipur, while RJD candidate Rekha Kumari was trailing. CPIM(L) Liberation's Sandeep Saurav was ahead in Paliganj by 241 votes while LJP (RV)'s Sunil Kumar was trailing.