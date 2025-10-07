Bihar polls: NDA united under Modi-Nitish leadership, Oppn lacks direction, says BJP's Trivedi

Jaipur, Oct 7 (PTI) BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Tuesday said the NDA alliance in Bihar is moving ahead for the upcoming assembly elections with "complete unity and clarity of leadership" while the opposition bloc is struggling with "internal conflicts and absence of direction".

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters here, Trivedi said the public mood in Bihar appears to be in favour of the NDA led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the state.

"Recent opinion surveys clearly indicate that the NDA enjoys a significant lead, and when these numbers translate into votes, it will result in a decisive mandate," the BJP national spokesperson said.

Trivedi alleged that the opposition's INDIA bloc in Bihar is a coalition of contradictions, pointing to family disputes within parties and leadership confusion as key weaknesses.

"Those who call themselves chief ministerial candidates lack the capacity to lead, and those who claim to be prime ministerial hopefuls cannot even agree on a leader within their own alliance," he remarked.

He added that for India to achieve its 2047 goal of becoming a developed nation, the economic development of eastern India, including Bihar, was essential.

"That requires a stable and visionary government, which the NDA is capable of providing," Trivedi said.

The assembly elections in Bihar will be held in two phases, polling for which will be held on November 6 and 11 while the counting of votes will be done on November 14. PTI AG KSS KSS