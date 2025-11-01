Bihar polls: Nitish urges people to vote for NDA once again for development

Patna, Nov 1 (PTI) Asserting that "being a Bihari is now a matter of pride", Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday urged people to vote for the NDA in the assembly polls for the overall development of the state.

In a video message uploaded by his party JD(U) on social media on Saturday, Kumar claimed that law and order have remarkably improved in the state after his government came to power in November 2005.

"People knew Bihar before we came to power in 2005. We prioritised the restoration of law and order and established the rule of law in the state. Now, being a Bihari is a matter of pride for the residents of the state," the chief minister said.

Kumar said his government has taken several measures for the empowerment of women, weaker sections of society, Dalits, and backward classes.

"And these efforts will continue further…Therefore, you must give another chance to the NDA for continuation of the development measures taken by the double-engine government with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji”, he said.

He also urged people to once again vote for the NDA in the assembly polls to make a ‘Vikshit Bihar’. PTI PKD BDC