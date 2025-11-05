Bihar polls: 'Pandavas' of NDA will defeat INDIA bloc's 'Ram drohis', says Uttar Pradesh CM

Patna, Nov 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday described the opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar as "betrayers of Lord Ram" and said the five constituents of the ruling NDA in the state would defeat them like the "Pandavas".

The senior BJP leader made the remark in the poll-bound state, where he addressed rallies in Wazirganj and Sasaram assembly segments.

Yogi used the "Ram drohi" expression while raking up the police firing in Ayodhya in 1990, when late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was the UP CM, and an affidavit in Supreme Court submitted by the then Congress-led UPA government at the Centre which stated "there was no evidence of existence" of the revered deity.

"The Ram drohis can only bring jungle raj. They must be driven out. They cannot ensure the betterment of Bihar", said Yogi.

The monk-turned-politician, who is the pontiff of the Gorakshdham Peeth shrine in Gorakhpur, compared the NDA alliance in Bihar — BJP, JD(U), LJP(R), HAM and RLM — to the "Pandavas" of the Mahabharat, saying, "The NDA’s five Pandavas are resolutely moving in the direction of achieving electoral victory." At the Sasaram rally, Yogi made a reference to the rape-murder of a local girl, who was studying at BHU in Varanasi, and said "We are investigating the case. Whoever casts an evil eye on our daughters, shall be dispatched to the god of death (Yamraaj)". PTI NAC MNB