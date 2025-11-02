Bihar polls: PM Modi leads mega roadshow in Patna

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a mega roadshow in Patna on Sunday evening with a plea to the people of Bihar to shower their blessings on the NDA in the upcoming assembly elections.

Modi, accompanied by Union minister and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan', state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal and Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, began the roadshow from Dinkar Golambar, the memorial to national poet Ramdhari Sinh Dinkar.

The PM waved his hands at the crowd gathered on both sides of the road and atop buildings as his vehicle passed through city roads, adorned with flowers and saffron flags.

"I got an opportunity to participate in a grand roadshow in Patna. I urged the enthusiastic people here, the people of Bihar, to shower their full blessings on the NDA in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections," Modi said in a post on X.

"Our track record in office shows that only the NDA can further strengthen the path of development here," he said.

A large number of people gathered to catch a glimpse of Modi, who is touring the state to campaign for the assembly elections.

Women were seen in large numbers, trying to click photos and videos of the PM, and showering petals on his vehicle, besides performing 'arti'.

The BJP also organised performances of folk dances, including 'Sama Chakeva', on small podiums set up along the nearly 3-km route.

The roadshow concluded at Udyog Bhavan near Gandhi Maidan, after passing through Nala Road, Thakurwadi and Bakarganj.

Modi had led a similar roadshow in Patna during last year's Lok Sabha polls, and another after the 'Operation Sindoor' earlier this year.

Patna will vote in the first phase of the assembly elections on November 6.

In a series of posts on X, Modi recounted the development works carried out by the NDA government in Patna and other parts of Bihar.

"During the UPA rule at the Centre and the RJD misrule in Bihar, even the thought of developing a Metro in Patna was unimaginable. At that time, there was neither any vision nor any will to act," he said.

The prime minister said but the NDA has a different style of working and Patna Metro rail network is expanding rapidly.

He urged the people of Bihar to vote for the NDA to ensure all round development of Patna and the rest of the state.

"In the days to come, Patna will be an example of all round development. This is Modi's guarantee," Modi said.

"The RJD and the Congress are not bothered about the development of Patna. They treat urban areas as their ATMs to fill their pockets. Their record of law and order and hooliganism too is before everyone," he added.