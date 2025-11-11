Bihar polls: PM Modi urges people to set new voting record in 2nd phase

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged voters in Bihar to exercise their franchise enthusiastically and set a new voting record in the second and final phase of the assembly elections in the state.

Voting began for 122 constituencies in Bihar in the high-stakes assembly polls on Tuesday morning, amid tight security arrangements.

"Today, the second and final phase of voting is taking place for the Bihar Assembly elections. I urge all voters to participate enthusiastically and set a new voting record," Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"I especially urge my young friends from the state, who are voting for the first time, to not only cast their votes but also inspire others to do so," the prime minister said.

Bihar recorded the highest ever voter turnout of over 65 per cent in the polling across 121 constituencies in the first phase of the assembly elections. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

In this phase, the electoral fate of 1,302 candidates, including several ministers in the Nitish Kumar government, will be sealed.