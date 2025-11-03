Bihar polls: Priyanka holds road show in Rosera, waves to cheering crowds

Rosera (Bihar), Nov 3 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday held a road show in Rosera town in Bihar's Samastipur district, waving to thousands of cheering supporters who lined the streets with party flags.

Perched atop a vehicle, Vadra, who was seen smiling, waved to the surging crowds as chants of 'Priyanka lao, desh bachao!' (bring Priyanka, save country) and 'Congress zindabad!' echoed through the narrow, congested lanes.

Rose petals were showered from rooftops, while party workers walked alongside, holding placards and waving tricolour balloons.

The cavalcade moved at a slow pace through the heart of Rosera town, flanked by frenzied supporters eager to catch a glimpse of Vadra -- dressed in vibrant purple salwar suit -- who appeared to enjoy every moment of the charged atmosphere.

Businessmen shut their shops to watch the spectacle, schoolchildren waved from balconies, and women peeped out from verandahs to see the Congress star campaigner in person.

Vadra occasionally folded her hands, smiled at women in the crowd, and at times leaned forward to respond to slogans.

The brief road show, lasting about an hour, turned into a festival-like scene with 'dhol' beats and blaring of campaign songs.

Rosera, known for its mixed agrarian and trading population, has become a key stop in the Congress campaign circuit this season.