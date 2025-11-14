Bihar polls results victory of every Bihari who believes in development, says Amit Shah

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Terming the Bihar poll results a "victory of every Bihari", Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the overwhelming mandate for the NDA is people's stamp of approval on its work for development, women's safety and the welfare of the poor.

In a series of posts on X in Hindi, Shah said the people of Bihar have conveyed the mood of the entire nation that the purification of voter lists is essential, and there is no place for politics against it.

The NDA camp has won at least 97 of the 243 Bihar Assembly seats. The BJP won 55 seats and was leading in 35 other constituencies, while its ally JD(U) secured 33 seats and was ahead in 51 other constituencies, according to the Election Commission.

The opposition INDIA bloc, on the other hand, has won only 11 seats so far. RJD bagged eight seats and was leading in 17 other constituencies, while Congress won one seat and was ahead in five. CPI(ML) Liberation won one seat and was leading in one other constituency. CPI(M) also won one seat.

Shah said that in the last 11 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked wholeheartedly for Bihar and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has worked to pull the state out of the darkness of 'jungle raj'.

"A heartfelt salute to the people of 'Bihar Bhumi', the protectors of knowledge, hard work and democracy," he said.

The senior BJP leader said this overwhelming mandate is people's stamp of approval on the NDA's resolute service towards development, women's safety, good governance, and the welfare of the poor in Bihar.

"Every single vote cast by the people of Bihar is a symbol of trust in the Modi government's policy against infiltrators who threaten India's security and resources, and against those who support them. The public has given a strong answer to those who protect infiltrators for the sake of vote-bank politics," he said.

This is why, the home minister said, the Congress, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, has today been relegated to the bottom rung in Bihar.

Those who practice 'jungle raj' and politics of appeasement will not get an opportunity to plunder, he said.

"I congratulate Shri @narendramodi Ji, Shri @NitishKumar Ji, and all the leaders and workers of the NDA. At the same time, I salute all the workers of @BJP4Bihar, from the booth level to the state level, who actualised this result through their tireless efforts," Shah said.

He also assured the people of Bihar, "especially our mothers and sisters", that the NDA government, under the leadership of Modi, will fulfil the mandate given to it. PTI ACB DIV DIV