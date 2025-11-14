Bihar polls: Tejashwi trailing by 4,829 votes in Raghopur assembly seat

Patna, Nov 14 (PTI) RJD leader and INDIA bloc's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav was trailing BJP's Satish Kumar by 4,829 votes in Bihar's Raghopur assembly seat, which was witnessing a neck-and-neck fight on Friday, according to the Election Commission.

After 11 rounds of counting, Yadav secured 40,100 votes, while Kumar bagged 44,929 votes.

Jan Suraaj Party nominee Chanchal Kumar was in third place with 1,392 votes.

Yadav has been holding the seat for the last 10 years and had defeated Kumar in the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections.

Tejashwi was earlier leading by barely a few hundred votes after trailing for a while.

The RJD leader said his party workers and the people were ready to handle "any unconstitutional activity during counting", while a lesser-known RJD leader Sunil Kumar Singh threatened that a "Nepal-like situation" would be witnessed on the streets if the "counting is halted, like in 2020".

Overall, the ruling NDA appeared to register a landslide victory, opening up impressive leads in more than 190 seats, with the trends also indicating that the BJP was on track to post its biggest tally with an excellent strike rate. PTI NAM SOM BDC