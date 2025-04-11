Bihar polls will be 'political funeral' of Nitish, claims Prashant Kishor

Patna, Apr 11 (PTI) Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Friday claimed that the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar will be the "political funeral" of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Kishor's remarks came at the ‘Bihar Badlaw Rally’ held at the sprawling Gandhi Maidan here.

He also asserted that people of the state have been let down by Nitish Kumar, RJD president Lalu Prasad and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kishor, however, seemed displeased at the turnout, as he chose to speak for barely 10 minutes, and accused the administration of having tried to thwart "entry into the city of at least two lakh people coming from other parts of the state".

Alleging that the administration acted at the behest of the chief minister, who heads the JD(U), the former poll strategist said he would perform “rajnitik shraddh” (political funeral) of the 74-year-old leader.

"Let us resolve to root out this government. The people of Bihar were let down by Lalu Prasad who brought in ‘jungle raj’. They are now reeling under a new type of bureaucratic ‘jungle raj’ under Nitish Kumar. And (prime minister) Narendra Modi, who backs Nitish, has also disappointed the people," Kishor added. PTI NAC RBT