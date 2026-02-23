Bihar poorest under NDA rule, claims Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Feb 23 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Monday claimed that the state has emerged as the poorest in the country and lags in employment, per capita income and sports.

Yadav made the remarks outside the House during the ongoing Budget session of the Assembly.

"In the 21 years of NDA rule, Bihar has become the poorest state with the lowest per capita income, houses the greatest number of unemployed people, and lags in sports and other sectors," he said.

The state of investment, education and health is also dismal, he added.

The RJD leader further claimed that the state was witnessing "crime, corruption, misgovernance, dictatorship and bureaucratic hijacking of governance" at an alarming level.

"Gangrapes, kidnappings and murders are happening in the state daily. Neither is the government taking action, nor does it have answers when questions are raised in the House," Yadav alleged.

Yadav said that it is a "misfortune" of Bihar that it has an "unconscious" chief minister.

"These corrupt people have drained out the exchequer and, in the coming days, the state will not be left with enough money to pay salaries of government employees," he alleged. PTI SUK MNB