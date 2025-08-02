Bihar: Portion of defunct bridge caves in, none injured

Patna, Aug 2 (PTI) A portion of an old and defunct bridge over the Ulai river in Bihar’s Jamui district caved in, officials said on Saturday.

No fatality or injury was reported in the incident, they said.

“A part of the small bridge over the river caved in on the outskirts of Jamui on Friday. It was closed for traffic last year. A new bridge over the river is being constructed,” Jamui District Magistrate Navin told PTI.

Bihar had witnessed several incidents of bridge collapse, including big and small ones, in different districts in 2024. PTI PKD RBT