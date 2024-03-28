Bihar Postal Circle to release a special cover to commemorate 250 years of release of postal stamp

Patna, Mar 28 (PTI) The Department of Posts Bihar Circle has decided to release a special cover to commemorate 250 years of the release of the world's first postal stamp, the 'Copper Stamp' which was issued from Patna (Azimabad), an official said.

This was stated by Chief Postmaster General of Bihar Postal Circle, Anil Kumar here.

Talking to reporters, Kumar said, "We are marking an important milestone in the history of postal services across the world. The Department of Posts (Bihar) will release a special cover to commemorate 250 years of the release of the world's first postal stamp, the Copper Stamp".

The Copper Stamp was issued from Patna (Azimabad) in March 1774, he added.

Kumar said that the Copper Stamp issued in Patna (Azimabad) 250 years ago was a pioneering initiative in the field of postal services.

"This postal token, made of fine copper, revolutionised the process of sending mail, which ushered in a new era in communication. Its introduction laid the foundation for modern postal systems throughout the world", said Kumar.

The chief postmaster general said that in honour of this historic journey, the Department of Posts, Bihar Circle, would host a grand philatelic exhibition at Patna GPO on March 31, 2024.

"The exhibition will feature rare postage stamps, historical artifacts and fascinating exhibits highlighting the evolution of postal systems over the last two and a half centuries," he said.

Additionally, on March 31, a special cover on the coveted Copper Stamp will be released to commemorate this momentous occasion, he said, adding the release of this special cover is an important initiative of the Postal Department of Bihar in preserving the rich history and cultural heritage associated with the world's first postal stamp. PTI PKD RG