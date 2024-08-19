Bihar: Prime accused in murder of minor girl arrested in Araria

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Aug 19 (PTI) The prime accused in the murder of a minor girl in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district was arrested by the special investigation team of police on Monday, officials said.

He has been arrested from Araria district, they said.

Besides, the SIT also apprehended three others in connection with the killing of the 14-year-old Dalit girl, taking the total number of arrests so far to five.

The girl's mutilated body was found in Paru village a day after she went missing on August 11.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the prime accused was in touch with the girl for the last three years, SSP (Muzaffarpur) Rakesh Kumar told reporters here. PTI PKD RBT