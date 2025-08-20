Bihar: Probe ordered after woman alleges newborn son swapped with girl at state-run hospital

Muzaffarpur, Aug 20 (PTI) An investigation was ordered after a woman alleged that her newborn son was swapped with a baby girl at a government hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, officials said on Wednesday.

Chanchal Kumari, a resident of Vijay Chhapra in Ahiyapur police station area, gave birth to a baby boy at the hospital on Tuesday.

"The hospital administration and nursing staff informed us that the newborn was a boy. This news brought immense joy to our family. As a token of gratitude, we even gave the nurse a tip of Rs 2,000. The baby was kept in a warmer for a short time, after which both mother and child were discharged," the father, Ajit Kumar, said.

"However, upon reaching home, we were shocked to discover that the newborn was not a boy, but a girl. We immediately contacted the hospital administration and informed the police about the incident," he said.

A police complaint was also filed in this regard, officials said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (City) Vineeta Sinha visited the hospital and questioned the on-duty nursing staff.

The matter is being investigated and CCTV footage is being scrutinised, she said.