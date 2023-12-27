Bihar: Raj Bhavan writes to CS, seeks 'corrective measures' against Edu Dept's 'autocratic orders'

Patna, Dec 27 (PTI) The Raj Bhavan in Bihar has shot off a missive to the chief secretary seeking immediate "corrective measures" against "unconstitutional" and "autocratic" orders passed by the education department in the recent past.

According to the letter dated December 26, Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has expressed the view that the department, by having passed such orders, seemed intent on "destroying the academic environment in the state".

As per the letter issued by Robert L Chongthu, principal secretary to the governor, addressed to Bihar Chief Secretary Amir Subhani, the governor, who is the ex-officio chancellor of state universities, received a written complaint against the department by a 25-strong delegation of members of the state legislative council.

"I am directed to say that a delegation of as many as 25 members of the legislative council (MLCs) met the governor on December 19 and handed over a joint memorandum. They have unanimously condemned and expressed protest against certain letters recently issued by the Higher Education Department of the state government as they perceive the orders to be unconstitutional, autocratic as well as in violation of the privileges granted to them under Article 194 of the Constitution," the letter read.

"As such, they have made appeal to the governor for cancellation of the said letters of the education department inter alia suitable action against the concerned officials. The governor has considered the issues and expressed that by such acts it seems the education department is bent upon destroying the academic environment in the state and has, therefore, directed me to request you to take corrective measures immediately," Chongthu said in the letter.

A delegation of MLCs met the governor on December 19 and sought the removal of KK Pathak, additional chief secretary (ACS-Bihar Education Department) for the recent orders issued by the department which they found "undemocratic" and "autocratic".

The delegation had submitted a letter to the governor expressing concern over the violation of provisions and ordinances of the Bihar State University Act.

The letter highlighted issues, such as withholding the salaries and pensions of university teachers by officials and the appointment of college and university teachers under a system of outsourcing.

The delegation included Sanjay Kumar Singh from the CPI whose pension was recently put on hold by the education department for allegedly speaking out against its directives.

"Teachers and students are being exploited by his dictatorial tendencies and this has led to an emergency situation in the department," Singh had told reporters after the meeting with the governor.

The education department recently issued orders to stop the salaries of serving teachers and and pension of Federation of University Teachers' Association of Bihar (FUTAB) general secretary Sanjay Kumar, also an MLC, for their remarks against the order that stated that college and university teachers should also mandatorily take five classes each day and strike off names of students remaining absent for more than three days.

The education department's order, warning teachers of schools and colleges of action for ventilating their grievances against office orders in public, drew sharp reactions from teachers' bodies.

Despite repeated attempts by PTI, Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar was not available for his comments over the issue. PTI PKD ACD