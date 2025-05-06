Bihar ready for civil defence mock drills on Wednesday: DGP

Patna, May 6 (PTI) Civil defence mock drills will be held across Bihar on Wednesday following directions from the Union Home Ministry, said Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar.

The DGP said all concerned agencies will take part in the drills which will be held in Patna, Katihar, Purnea, Kishanganj, Araria and Begusarai districts.

Talking to PTI Video, the DGP said, "The Union Home Ministry has announced that a nationwide civil defence mock drill will be held on Wednesday, May 7, across 244 districts of the country. The drill will help check preparedness for emergencies and it will be held in Patna, Katihar, Purnea, Begusarai and also at Barauni.

"All preparations have been done and authorities concerned, including district administration, local armed forces formations, emergency services, police, and other agencies, are fully ready for the exercise in the state." The drill will focus on key activities including testing air raid warning systems, practising blackouts and also checking emergency response systems in urban and rural areas, said the DGP. The idea is based on the principles of emergency operations, including prevention, mitigation, preparation, response and emergency evacuation and recovery, he added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday asked several states to conduct mock drills on Wednesday in view of "new and complex threats" that have emerged amid rising tension with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to a statement issued by the Patna district administration, "Sirens have been installed at 80 locations in Patna. Before cutting off electricity, sirens will be sounded at 6.58 pm. And there will be a blackout from 7 pm to 7.10 pm on Wednesday.

"During this time, electricity will be cut off. The administration has appealed to the people of Patna not to use lights during the power cut. Vehicles moving on roads have also been requested to stop where they are during the siren and blackout period. People are advised not to go out during the mock drill exercise." A high-security alert has already been sounded across Bihar following the terror attack in Pahalgam that left at least 26 people dead and several others injured.

All district police and all wings of Bihar Police have already been directed to maintain a close watch and "extraordinary" vigil to thwart any attempt by anti-national elements by intensifying area domination patrolling and search operations.

Security has been heightened at all places where tourist footfalls are high, like Mahabodhi Temple Complex (Bodh Gaya), Viswa Shanti Stupa (Rajgir), Mahaveer temple and Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib (Patna), said a senior police officer.

"Senior police officers of the bordering districts and of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) are jointly conducting patrolling operations along the Indo-Nepal border. The state shares a long, porous boundary with Nepal, which has been often used by infiltrators from other countries to sneak into the Indian territory," the officer said. PTI SSS PKD RG