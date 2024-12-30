Bihar reported 301 digital arrest cases in 2024: Official

Patna, Dec 30 (PTI) Bihar has reported a total of 301 cases of digital arrest in 2024, a senior official said on Monday.

Most cases of the fraud have origin in Southeast Asian countries, he said.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Economic Offences Unit (Cyber Cell), Manavjit Singh Dhillon, said, “Altogether, 301 cases of digital arrest have so far been reported (related to Bihar). Citizens lost Rs 10 crore in the digital arrest cases.” The cyber cell sleuths also managed to save people from losing over Rs 1.5 crore after the complaints, pertaining to digital arrest cases, were registered on portal and helpline numbers, he said.

“Analysis of data by the authorities concerned... has revealed that most of the frauds have origin in Southeast Asian countries like Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam and Laos. We are also collecting details of about 374 people hailing from Bihar, who visited such countries, and are still staying there even after the expiry of their visas,” Dhillon said.

He said these countries are being used as base by fraudsters to lure youths from Bihar into cyber crimes.

“We are also gathering details about some agents indulging in such illegal activities,” he added. PTI PKD RBT