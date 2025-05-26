Bihar reports first Covid-19 case of current wave

Patna: Bihar on Monday registered the state's first Covid-19 case of the current wave as a 31-year-old man from Patna tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

The patient, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, has "no history" of travelling outside the state recently.

“A man from Patna with no history of travelling outside the state recently has tested positive for Covid-19. The level of infection is very mild. The case is being monitored closely and all necessary protocols are being followed," Patna Civil Surgeon Abinash Kumar Singh told PTI.

The administration has urged the citizens to "stay alert but not alarmed", as health systems remain fully equipped to handle the situation, he said, adding that there is "no need to panic".

“Government hospitals in Patna have already been asked to ensure preparedness. This includes ensuring the availability of beds, oxygen, medicines, and vaccines," Singh said.

Covid-19 cases have been rising across the country over the past few weeks.