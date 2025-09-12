Bihar resident arrested for murdering woman, her 2 children in JK

Jammu, Sep 12 (PTI) A resident of Bihar was arrested for allegedly killing a woman and her two children in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police said on Friday.

The matter came to light when police received information about three bodies lying under a culvert on the highway at the Rattanbasti area of Banihal on Tuesday.

Police rushed to the spot, along with an FSL team, and began an investigation.

During the probe, police zeroed in on a suspect, namely Anil Kumar of Bihar's West Champaran district, and apprehended him from Mir Bazar in Kulgam district on Thursday, police said.

Later, the deceased persons were identified as 30-year-old Dhanmati Devi of East Champaran, Bihar, her 9-year-old daughter Suhani Kumari and her 5-year-old son Yash Kumar, they added.

"After sustained questioning and cross-examination based on scientific evidence, the accused admitted his guilt. Further investigation is in progress," they added.

The bodies, with visible injury marks and pieces of cloth tied around their necks, were shifted to the hospital in Banihal to conduct a post-mortem examination. PTI AB AMJ AMJ