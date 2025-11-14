Bihar results do not correspond to ground reality: Dipankar Bhattacharya

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Bihar election results do not correspond to the ground reality in the state, CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said on Friday. Asked about the poll results, Bhattacharya said it is inexplicable how a government in power for two decades is repeating its 2010 performance.

"The results are absolutely unnatural; it does not correspond at all to the ground reality of Bihar," Bhattacharya told PTI.

"A government in power for two decades repeating its 2010 performance is quite inexplicable," he said.

In a post on X on Friday morning, the CPI(ML)L General Secretary had said that after SIR, Bihar had an electoral roll of 7.42 crore, and the post-poll ECI press note puts the figure at 7,45,26,858.

"An increase of more than 3,00,000! Where did this 'extra 2 ab' come from? Will ECI care to explain?" he said.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, which fought 20 seats as a part of the Mahagatbandhan, was leading only on one seat - Ghosi, by Friday afternoon.

In the 2020 Bihar assembly polls, the CPI(ML) L had fought on 19 seats, and won 12.