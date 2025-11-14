Bihar results victory of PM's development politics, rejection of 'jungle raj': Gujarat BJP leaders

Ahmedabad, Nov 14 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP chief Jagdish Vishwakarma on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his "politics of development" for the party's resounding win in Bihar assembly polls.

Union Jal Shakti minister and former Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil said instead of indulging in caste-based electoral politics, which is common in Bihar, PM Modi sought votes solely on the basis of development.

Addressing a press conference at the state BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar, CM Patel dedicated NDA's victory in Bihar to Modi's politics of development.

"I congratulate PM Modi on the NDA government's historic victory in Bihar. This victory is the victory of Modi's politics of development. Also, this is a victory of good governance, corruption-free governance, a sense of security through Operation Sindoor and victory of Modi's resolve to make India a developed country," Patel said in the presence of Vishwakarma.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi for the Congress' dismal performance, Vishwakarma said, "On the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, his great-grandson has gifted his party its 95th defeat. The party's tally may not be among the top five. There cannot be a more severe defeat than this for Gandhi." People of Bihar rejected both Gandhi and RJD's Tejaswi Yadav as their parties are only into dynastic politics and corruption, claimed Vishwakarma.

He said NDA received such a thumping majority in Bihar after almost 20 years, mainly because of developmental works carried out by PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar.

"This is people's clear mandate in favour of the politics of development. This time, people of Bihar were firm in their decision to reject those who were into corruption and responsible for 'jungle raj'. People have full faith in Modi and women voters played an important role in sealing NDA's victory," said Vishwakarma.

CR Paatil said a host of developmental works, such as the airport in Patna along with road and railway connectivity in other parts of the state, turned voters towards NDA.

"I firmly believe promises made by Modi ji and Nitish ji will be fulfilled. The biggest achievement of Modi ji in this election was driving people away from the age-old caste-based politics to development-oriented politics," said Paatil.

"Castes of candidates used to dominate the electoral discourse during elections in Bihar. Instead of talking about castes, our PM talked about the politics of development. He stressed that votes should be given on the basis of merit, not caste. This was an important milestone of this election," said Paatil.

The National Democratic Alliance, with BJP and Kumar's JD (U) as the main constituents, is set to cross the 200 mark in the 243-member Bihar assembly, voting for which took place on November 6 and 11.