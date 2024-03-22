Bihar: Retired Delhi top cop and former Congress MP cries foul over RJD claiming his seat

Patna, March 22 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Nikhil Kumar on Friday accused ally RJD of breaching coalition ethics by allocating party tickets for constituencies where its partners had rightful claims.

Expressing his expectation for a party ticket from Aurangabad, a constituency he secured for the Congress in 2004, Kumar claimed that if the alliance with the RJD came apart, "it would be a greater loss" for the regional ally.

He reminded them of the 2019 elections when the RJD failed to secure any seats while the Congress still managed to win one in Bihar.

"Of course, coalition dharma is being violated. Tickets are being distributed by them (RJD) without finalising seat-sharing with alliance partners. If they are labouring under the impression that they can win more, they should recall that in 2019 they had drawn a blank while we still won a seat in Bihar", said the Congress leader, who had taken the political plunge after retiring as the Delhi Police commissioner.

Kumar, whose late father Satyendra Narayan Sinha was a former chief minister of Bihar and a multiple-term MP from Aurangabad, also frowned upon the RJD giving party ticket to JD(U) turncoat Abhay Kushwaha.

He said, "The candidate is not even a local. People in Aurangabad do not know who he is. So the contention that winnability factor has been kept in mind does not hold water".

Notably, Kumar was preceded, as Aurangabad MP, by his late wife Shyama Singh. He lost the seat in 2009, when the Congress was similarly ditched by the RJD and both parties ended up fighting each other, helping JD(U)'s Sushil Kumar Singh win the seat by a comfortable margin.

Kumar, thereafter, took up gubernatorial assignments in Kerala and Nagaland. In 2014, the party fielded him from the Lok Sabha seat again, but he lost to Sushil Kumar Singh, who had by then switched over to BJP, by a margin of a little over 65,000 votes.

In 2019, the 'Mahagathbandhan' assigned the seat to Hindustani Awam Morcha of former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, which has returned to the BJP-led NDA. The BJP continued to repose its faith in Singh, who went on to score a hat-trick.

Kumar reminded the RJD, "We were part of Mahagathbandhan in 2019 and besides them, we are the only ones to have continued with the alliance. We contested nine seats, winning one. They contested a much bigger number but won zero. As such, a respectable share for us would have meant nothing less than the number we contested the last time".

He added, "If the coalition collapses in Bihar, they will stand to lose more than us. I say it on the basis of performances of the two parties in last general elections. I hope our state president, who is known to have excellent relations with the RJD, would ensure that the interests of the Congress are protected".

Notably, state Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh, who had joined the party about a decade ago, was formerly with the RJD and had won a ministerial berth in the UPA-1 government at the Centre from that party's quota.

At a press conference here, Singh, however, claimed that he had "no knowledge" of the RJD giving away tickets to candidates and that the Mahagathbandhan will announce its seat-sharing arrangements "in a day or two".

"We have called this press conference only to register our protest against freezing of Congress' bank accounts by the Income Tax department. We have been financially crippled, for alleged default to the tune of a mere Rs 14 lakh. This is being done to help the ruling BJP at the Centre", asserted the BPCC president, who spoke for less than five minutes, before leaving.

Notably, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad has so far given away party tickets to aspirants for about half-a-dozen seats in Bihar, including all the four going to polls in the first phase, including Aurangabad. PTI NAC MNB