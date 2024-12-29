Patna Mahavir Mandir fame retired IPS officer Kishore Kunal dies

Patna: Retired IPS officer Acharya Kishore Kunal died of cardiac arrest in Patna on Sunday, his family said.

Advertisment

An IPS officer of the 1972 batch, he was the chief of the Bihar State Board of Religious Trust (BSBRT).

Kunal, 74, suffered cardiac arrest in the morning and was immediately taken to a hospital where he passed away, his family said.

He was also the secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust, which runs several hospitals in the state.

Advertisment

Condoling his death, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said his life was dedicated to social service, religious and cultural upliftment.

"He gave Mahavir Mandir a national identity and did unprecedented work for the upliftment of the weaker sections of the society. His contribution is difficult to express in words. His demise is an irreparable loss to society. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear this grief," Choudhary said.