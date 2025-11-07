Bihar: RJD candidate booked for 'threatening' security personnel during polling

Patna, Nov 7 (PTI) RJD candidate from Patna’s Maner assembly seat Bhai Virendra has been booked for allegedly threatening security personnel on election duty with dire consequences, police said on Friday.
The RJD leader was accused of misbehaving with a security personnel when he was assisting an elderly woman to find her polling booth on Thursday, Danapur-2 SDPO Amrendra Kumar Jha said.
“RJD candidate from the Maner assembly seat Bhai Virendra allegedly misbehaved with the security personnel. He also threatened him with dire consequences," the SDPO said.
Based on a written complaint filed by the security personnel concerned, a "case for the violation of the model code of conduct and threatening an on-duty official" has been registered against the RJD leader, who is seeking reelection from the seat.
Voting was held across 121 constituencies in the first phase of the Bihar assembly polls on Thursday.
In the "highest ever" voter turnout in the state, nearly 65 per cent of 3.75 crore electors exercised their franchise across these constituencies. PTI PKD BDC