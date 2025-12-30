Bihar: RJD flags continued use of govt bungalows in Patna by NDA leaders

Patna, Dec 30 (PTI) The opposition RJD in Bihar on Tuesday flagged the alleged occupation of government bungalows in Patna by several NDA leaders, despite them no longer being members of the state legislature.

In a letter to the state building construction department, RJD national spokesperson Naval Kishore Yadav said official residences had already been allotted JD(U) working national president and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha, party Lok Sabha MP Devesh Chandra Thakur and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi in New Delhi.

"I wish to draw the department’s attention that official residences have already been allotted to Thakur and Jha in Delhi. Despite this, they continue to occupy government bungalows in Patna, which were allotted to them when Thakur was the chairman of the state legislative council, and Jha was a minister in the state government," the letter said.

The RJD leader alleged that the department had failed to clarify the position in the matter.

"Their official residences in Patna have not been vacated. Under which rules are they continuing to reside in these bungalows and use government resources? Are they paying rent at the market rate or at a concessional rate? What is the reason the bungalows have not yet been vacated? Is it due to pressure or influence?" he asked.

The letter also questioned Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s continued occupation of an official bungalow in Patna.

"He has already been allotted a government bungalow in Delhi. Under what authority has a bungalow been allotted to him in Patna? Can this bungalow be allotted to his family members who are MLAs? Does protocol permit this?" Yadav said.

Seeking clarity, the RJD leader urged the department to specify the dates by which the bungalows would be vacated and to provide details of the rent recovered from the occupants.

"I request the department to clearly mention when these bungalows in Patna will be vacated and to furnish details of the rent that has been recovered from them," he said.