Bihar: RJD leader booked for 'inflammatory' remarks day ahead of counting

Patna, Nov 13 (PTI) RJD leader Sunil Kumar was on Thursday booked for making “inflammatory remarks”, a day ahead of the counting of votes polled in the Bihar assembly elections, police said.

Counting will begin at 8 am on Friday at 46 centres across 38 districts of the state.

Speaking to reporters here earlier in the day, Kumar had said, "People have voted for a change. Tejashwi Yadav's government will be formed in 2025. In 2020, the counting was halted for four hours, and if something like that happens this time as well, we will see a Nepal-like situation on the streets... Responsible officials will not be spared " The video of his statement has since gone viral on social media.

“His remarks are provocative and inflammatory, and may adversely impact the law and order situation. A case has been registered against him and appropriate action will be taken accordingly,” said Nitish Chandra Dhariya, Deputy SP, Cyber Cell (Patna district). PTI PKD RBT