Bihar: RJD MLA abuses panchayat official over phone, booked

Patna, Jul 28 (PTI) An FIR was lodged on Monday against RJD MLA Bhai Virendra at the SC/ST police station in Patna by a Panchayati Raj Department official who accused the opposition leader of using abusive language over the phone.

The complainant, Sandip Kumar, is posted as a panchayat secretary in Maner, which is the assembly constituency of Bhai Virendra.

"The MLA lost his cool when I failed to recognise him by name, and threatened to beat me with shoes. When I protested and told him that he should get me transferred instead of behaving badly, he said I would meet a worse fate," Kumar told reporters.

An audio clip of the heated exchange between Kumar and Bhai Virendra, who had called up the former with a request to expeditiously issue a death certificate of a supporter's deceased family member, has gone viral on social media.

Kumar said, "I raised the matter with my higher-ups, including the block development officer, and upon their advice lodged a police complaint." Bhai Virendra could not be reached for comments, while police said it was investigating the matter.

State BJP spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said the incident was proof that the RJD was a party that promoted lawlessness and "the people should ensure that it does not get voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections".

When Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor was asked about the incident, he said, "RJD believes in the culture of 'katta' (unlicensed firearm). They were that way while in power. Bhai Virendra's episode proves their incorrigibility." PTI NAC SOM