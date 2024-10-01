Bihar: RJD workers stage sit-ins against installation of smart electricity meters

Patna, Oct 1 (PTI) The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday held protest marches and sit-ins across the state against the installation of smart pre-paid electricity meters, claiming that the move was aimed at "benefiting" power companies and "extorting money" from consumers.

RJD workers organised demonstrations in front of block offices across the state.

Talking to reporters in Patna, RJD Lok Sabha MP from Patliputra Misa Bharti said, “The installation of smart pre-paid electric meters in Bihar is an attempt by the Nitish Kumar government to extort money from the people, especially the poor. Our party will not allow this to happen. We have been protesting against the move by private power companies which are getting the support of the state government." A large number of RJD workers held a sit-in outside the block office at the Phulwari Sharif in Patna.

Addressing the party workers, senior RJD leader and former minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui said, “Just to benefit private power companies, the Bihar government, through such firms, are forcibly installing smart prepaid electricity meters in the state. Power bills have surged four to fivefold, causing heavy financial strain on consumers. We will not allow this to happen”.

He demanded that the installation of these meters be stopped so that people could get respite.

"It’s simply extortion of money from the public by private power companies with the support of the Nitish Kumar government. There are several states in the country where the government concerned did not allow installation of such meters," the RJD leader claimed.

Addressing party workers, RJD spokesperson (state unit) Ejaz Ahmad termed the electricity meters as "smart cheater meters” and alleged that the government was "least concerned about the problems being faced by the consumers".

"The government is not able to solve the problems being faced by 50 lakh consumers,” he said.

Ahmad also alleged that people were being "forced to install" these meters.

“The state government has already given a deadline that the process of installation of meters in all districts will be completed by March 2025. How can the government think of installing these meters in a state like Bihar where the monthly income of 35 per cent of families is not more than Rs 6,000, as revealed in the caste survey report conducted by the government recently," the RJD leader said Besides, the caste survey also revealed that the monthly income of 30 per cent of families is not more than Rs 10,000, he said.

“It’s sheer injustice with the people in Bihar where 70 per cent of people in rural areas don’t have smartphones”, Ahmed said.

Sit-ins were also organised in other districts of the state, including Araria, Katihar, Sheohar, East Champaran, West Champaran, Ara, Buxar, Jehanabad, Rohtas, Siwan, Gopalganj, Nawada, etc. PTI CORR PKD BDC