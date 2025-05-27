RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, wife Rajshree announce birth of their second child

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his wife were on Tuesday blessed with a baby boy at a private hospital in Kolkata.

Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly, took to social media to share the news.

"Good Morning! The wait is finally over! So grateful, blessed and pleased to announce the arrival of our little boy. Jai Hanuman!" he posted on X.

Good Morning! The wait is finally over!



So grateful, blessed and pleased to announce the arrival of our little boy. Jai Hanuman! pic.twitter.com/iPHkgAkZ2g — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 27, 2025

He also posted a photograph of the baby boy.

According to a family member, the baby was born in a private hospital in Kolkata where Rajshree was admitted for the last few days.

This is their second child. Tejashwi and Rajshree Yadav welcomed their first child, a daughter, in March 2023.

Sister Rohini Acharya took to social media to congratulate her brother.

"Today a new little member ‘Bal Gopal Junior Tejaswi’ has arrived in our family's courtyard. Hearty congratulations to dear sister-in-law Rajshri - brother Tejaswi, dear Katyayani as well as our entire family and the entire RJD family. May our family always be filled with happiness and may Papa and Maa's courtyard be filled with laughter...Special congratulations to Papa and Maa," she posted on X.