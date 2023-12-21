Bihar: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to interact with sadhus in Bhagalpur on December 22

Patna, Dec 21 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Patna on Thursday afternoon en route to Bhagalpur.

Advertisment

On December 22, he will interact with sadhus at Maharshi Mehi Ashram in Bhagalpur's Kuppa Ghat and later address the 'sant samagam'. He will return to the state capital on December 23, officials said.

According to officials, Maharshi Mehi practiced yoga and meditation at Kuppa Ghat. Over the years, the ashram has turned into a pilgrimage spot. Bhagwat had last visited the ashram in February to attend the inauguration ceremony of Sadhguru Niwas, they said.

Tight security arrangements are in place for the RSS chief's visit. Bhagalpur's SDO (Sadar) Dhananjay Kumar and city DSP Ajay Choudhary visited the ashram on Wednesday to take stock of the situation.

Kumar said, "Additional security personnel have been deployed in all the places where the RSS chief will go." PTI PKD MNB