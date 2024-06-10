Bihar: Rupauli assembly bypoll to be held on July 10

Patna, Jun 10 (PTI) The by-election to the Rupauli assembly seat, a part of the Purnea Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar, will be held on July 10, the Election Commission said on Monday.

The counting of votes will take place on July 13, it said in a statement.

The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of sitting JD(U) MLA Bima Bharti, who recently switched over to the RJD and contested the Lok Sabha polls as its candidate from the Purnea seat.

However, Bharti lost her deposit in Purnea, which elected Independent candidate Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav as its new MP.

The commission is also expected to announce the dates for the by-elections to four other assembly seats in Bihar. Besides, two Rajya Sabha seats and one seat of the Member of Legislative Council have also become vacant in the state after the parliamentary polls. PTI PKD RBT