Bihar: Salaries of 104 policemen on hold for not handing over case files

Motihari (Bihar), Jan 21 (PTI) Bihar Police has put the salaries of 104 officers on hold for failing to hand over case files to their relievers after their transfers, disrupting investigations into 990 cases, officials said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

According to a statement by East Champaran police, "During a review meeting of the pending cases by the SP on Monday, it was found that 104 policemen did not hand over case files to their relievers even after their transfers, hampering investigation into 990 cases. Their salaries have been put on hold and all officials have been asked to handover the case files to their relievers within 24 hours". Motihari is the headquarters of East Champaran district.

Earlier, more than 53 police officers were slapped with cases in Gopalganj district for not handing over case files to their relievers even after their transfers. PTI COR PKD MNB