Bihar: Saran's SP transferred days after post-poll violence left 1 dead

Patna, May 26 (PTI) Saran's Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mangla was transferred on Sunday by the Bihar government, following the post-poll violence in the district that left a person dead.

According to a notification issued by the state Home department, Mangala was transferred to the police headquarters in Patna with immediate effect.

"Following the decision of the Election Commission of India, Kumar Ashish (SP-Rail), Muzaffarpur, will take the charge of SP, Saran with immediate effect," it said.

One person was killed and two others were injured in post-poll violence in the district's Bada Telpa area near Bhikhari Thakur Chowk on Tuesday.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya was the Mahagathbandhan candidate in Saran against BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

Four FIRs were registered to probe the alleged irregularities on the day of polling, and also the violence thereafter.

Police have so far arrested two persons in connection with the violence and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to nab the absconding accused. PTI PKD SOM